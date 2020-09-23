Terry Lee Bailey, 68, of Midland, Texas, was called home on September 18, 2020 after complications due to cancer and passed into eternal life at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. He was born in Midland, Texas on September 14, 1952, a beloved son of the late Joe and Thelma (Black) Bailey. He was raised in Midland, Texas, graduated from Midland High School and studied at Midland College. He served his country in the United States Navy as a SEABEE and obtained the rank of Steel Worker Petty Officer Third Class from 1971 to 1975 receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Sharpshooter Pistol (1), and M-16 Sharpshooter (1). He was employed as a City Letter Carrier as well as a Union Steward with the United States Post Office in Midland, Texas from October 1985 to his retirement in November 2011. Active in his Christian faith, he was a devout member of Kelview Heights Baptist Church for over 40 years, working within the Celebrate Recovery, Moms to Moms group, the children's Cubbies from AWANAS, and the Kindergarten class. During his leisure time, Terry was an avid, amateur genealogist, fascinated with looking up family history, made walking sticks and canes, a generous heart for all animals, and above all, he loved spending time with his family and many friends. Terry leaves his beloved wife and soulmate of 40 years, Kathy (Campbell) Bailey. They were married February 14, 1980. He also leaves his five children, sons Rick McNew of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Chris and his wife Alene of Raeford, North Carolina, Sam, Josh and his husband Casey Griffin of Amarillo, Texas, and Isaac and his wife Roxana; brother Steve and his wife Shelley of Milburn, Oklahoma, sister Louella (Bailey) Mansell and her husband Terry John; grandchildren Bryce, Sophia, Ethan, Kylie, Evie, Megan, and Angelo; and his many nephews, nieces, cousins, numerous friends and extended members of the Bailey and Campbell families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his dear brothers Otha Joe and Larry, and his dear sister Barbara (Bailey) and her husband Roland "Spud" Blocker. Visitation will be at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from the hours of 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at Kelview Heights Baptist Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
