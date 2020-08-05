Terry Lee Jacobs (12/18/1947-08/02/2020) Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother and friend to many, Terry Lee Jacobs, passed into his Savior's arms Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Godly, humble, honest to a fault, Terry was born on December 18th, 1947, to Elda Beth and William Leon Jacobs, in Shattuck, Oklahoma. He was the oldest of 5 children. He was an Oklahoma State alum, majoring in Veterinary Medicine & Agriculture. Terry met his wife, Carole Ann Cloninger, from Tulsa, at OSU in March of 1968, and they fell in love immediately. Terry and Carole were married on August 23rd, 1968. Impulsive and young, it was feared the marriage was too fast to many. Their devotion to each other and their family lasted 52 years strong. After OSU, Terry joined the United States Navy, serving 4 years active, and 6 years Navy reserve. This man loved his country and was always proud of his naval time. Terry, Carole and their baby Lisa, lived in San Diego, CA for a short time, then were based in Newport, Rhode Island for the next 4 years. Terry served on the Admiral's Staff, Commander Cruiser Destroyer Force Atlantic Fleet on base in Newport. He served on the USS Davis DD 937, in Vietnam as a communications officer. Returning to Tulsa after his Naval tour, Terry went to the University of Tulsa, for business, when he got into the field of banking and finance. He was a diligent, hard-driven person, who settled for nothing but his best. With 4 children and a wife he served as an officer for Guaranty Bank. He then served as Executive VP for the Bank of Tulsa, until the family moved to Midland, Texas in 1984. After a short stint with the FDIC, Terry worked tirelessly in the Oil and Gas industry for 35 years. Terry loved God and loved his family. He was the "rock of the Jacobs family". Left to carry on his legacy and love are his blessed family, his wife Carole Cloninger Jacobs, daughter Lisa Jacobs Whatley and her husband Keith Whatley of Midland, daughter Courtney Jacobs Neely and her husband Jeff Neely III of Amarillo, son Josh Jacobs and his wife Errin Jacobs of Midland, daughter Julie Jacobs Donnelly and her husband Garrett Donnelly of Midland. His grandchildren loved their Pops! Left to cherish Pops are grandsons Michael Whatley Alex Jacobs-Montes, Jeff Neely IV, and Miles Donnelly; granddaughters Ashtyn Henderson, Katherine Neely, Addison Jacobs, and Abigail Donnelly. Great-granddaughters Emma Whatley, Peyton Whatley, and great-grandson Conner Whatley. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Jacobs and wife LaRonda Jacobs of Hackett, Arkansas, sister Sharon Raven and her husband Glenn Raven of Beaver, Oklahoma, brother Tim Jacobs and wife Janie Jacobs of Hooker, Oklahoma, and sister Stacey King and husband Don King of Pocola, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jeff Neely III, Keith Whatley, Michael Whatley, Garrett Donnelly, Jeff Neely IV, Alex Jacobs-Montes, and Josh Jacobs. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
