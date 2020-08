Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry M. Ragan-Ruiz, 56, of Odessa, passed away August 7, 2020 in Odessa. Terry is survived by her husband, Jovanni Ruiz; children, Matthew Ruiz and Rachael M. Ragan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland.



