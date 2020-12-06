1/1
On November 5, 2020, Terry Mickley Hall passed away in Midland, Texas. Terry was born on October 20, 1947 in Houston, Texas. Terry met her future husband, Guy, on a blind date while attending TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970, she started her 34 year teaching career. Terry and Guy married in Houston on June 17, 1972 and shortly thereafter moved to Midland where Terry taught hundreds of young children to read and write. Terry's love of friends and family was unmatched, making people feel special with hand written cards and long conversations. At any gathering, Terry gave every person time with her laughter and smile - while telling you exactly what she was thinking. She loved food and fellowship, always knowing the best place to eat, and what to order when you got there. Often teased for her thick Texas accent she said, "Well, I annunciated for 35 years - I don't have to anymore!" Terry chose to live the end of her life sober, and her family could not be prouder for her work in overcoming adversities in the last few years of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents Lew and Maggie Mickley and her brother Pat Mickley. She is survived by her husband, Guy Paul Hall, son Alan Hall, daughter Natalie Hall Perez (Joe), brother Steve Mickley (Kay), and sister Betsey Mickley Sheets, along with numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Funeral services will be held on December 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church at 800 W Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701 at 2:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Serenity House. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
