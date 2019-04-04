Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Pitts. View Sign

Mrs. Thelma Pitts of Atlanta, GA passed away on March 31, 2019 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Thelma was born Jan. 10, 1921 in Little Rock AR to Robert Cooper and Edna Rice Cooper. Thelma is survived by her children, Anita Williams of Dallas, TX, Meriel Hawkins on Missouri City, TX and her son James C. Pitts III of Atlanta, GA. Thelma grew up in Jefferson, TX where she met the love of her life and husband, James C. Pitts Jr. Thelma received her BS degree in Home Economics from Jarvis Christian College and was an elementary teacher her entire working career. Thelma moved to Midland, TX with her family to teach in the early 1960's. She and her husband moved to Atlanta in 1998 to live with their son James and his wife Anne Marie Pitts. Thelma's husband passed away in 2000 and she lived a full and busy life in Atlanta where she attended concerts, shows, visited Meriel in Houston and interacted with her friends at the local senior center. As a lifelong educator, creating educational opportunities for young people was Thelma's and her husband James', passion. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to the Permian Basin Area Foundation to the James C. Pitts Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund. We will be adding Thelma's name to it shortly. Permian Basin Area Foundation Online payment

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, (404)-349-3000, www.mbfh.com Funeral Home MURRAY BROTHER FUNERAL HOME INC

1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW

Atlanta , GA 30331-2113

