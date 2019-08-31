Therma Lee Defer, has gone to be with God and her beloved husband, Emmett (chief Defer) on Friday, August 30, 2019. The family will receive friends on from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. There will be a graveside service held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas. Therma was the oldest girl of eight children and a devout member of the Church of Christ. Therma loved and touched the lives of many children in her life through church, scouts and sports. She leaves good memories and a void in the lives of many. She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Morris, her mother, Stelia Morris; three brothers, T.T. Morris, Troy Morris and Charles Darel Morris. Therma is survived by, one brother, Pee Wee Morris; three sisters, Carol Thames, Shirley Gilbreath and Katy Blouvelt; two sons, Ray Defer and Robert Defer; daughter-in-law, Cindey Defer; three grandsons, three great grandsons, three great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 31, 2019