Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS ALLEN TROBAUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Tom passed away of natural causes on November 22, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born on July 24, 1962 into the Trobaugh Family. Tom grew up in Midland, Texas, attended Trinity School of Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1980. He soon attended and graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas (now Texas A& M in Kingsville) with an Industrial Engineering degree. He had multiple computer engineering jobs that would take him from Texas to Seattle and back to Texas. Tom was smart, funny, witty and loved a good cigar. Tom could tell a story like no other. He would take apart any motorcycle, car/truck or jet ski and put it back together better than he found it. He was a loving son, a great brother and uncle. Tom is preceded in death by this parents; Allen K. and Melba Trobaugh. He is survived by his sisters; Georgia Trobaugh, Sidney Scarborough of Midland, Texas, Susan Trobaugh and husband Tony Smith of Austin, Texas, niece Abby O'Reilly, nephews Houston, wife Allison Scarborough, Kieffer Scarborough, Connor, Callaghan, Liam and Shea O'Reilly. A private service will be held at a later date. Please send memorials in memory of Tom to a church or .

Tom passed away of natural causes on November 22, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born on July 24, 1962 into the Trobaugh Family. Tom grew up in Midland, Texas, attended Trinity School of Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1980. He soon attended and graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas (now Texas A& M in Kingsville) with an Industrial Engineering degree. He had multiple computer engineering jobs that would take him from Texas to Seattle and back to Texas. Tom was smart, funny, witty and loved a good cigar. Tom could tell a story like no other. He would take apart any motorcycle, car/truck or jet ski and put it back together better than he found it. He was a loving son, a great brother and uncle. Tom is preceded in death by this parents; Allen K. and Melba Trobaugh. He is survived by his sisters; Georgia Trobaugh, Sidney Scarborough of Midland, Texas, Susan Trobaugh and husband Tony Smith of Austin, Texas, niece Abby O'Reilly, nephews Houston, wife Allison Scarborough, Kieffer Scarborough, Connor, Callaghan, Liam and Shea O'Reilly. A private service will be held at a later date. Please send memorials in memory of Tom to a church or . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations