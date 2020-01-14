Thomas Benavides (Tommy) Sanchez Sr.

Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates
405 N. Terrell St
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1401 Garden Lane
Notice
Send Flowers

Thomas (Tommy) Benavides Sanchez Sr, 60, of Midland, TX passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will be Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Irene Reyes Sanchez; daughters, Yvonne Sanchez, and Angel Munoz; four sons, Thomas Sanchez Jr., Alexander Sanchez Easter, Anthony Sanchez and Xavier Peraza; seven brothers, three sisters and sixteen grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020
