Thomas (Tommy) Benavides Sanchez Sr, 60, of Midland, TX passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will be Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Irene Reyes Sanchez; daughters, Yvonne Sanchez, and Angel Munoz; four sons, Thomas Sanchez Jr., Alexander Sanchez Easter, Anthony Sanchez and Xavier Peraza; seven brothers, three sisters and sixteen grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020