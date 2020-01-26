Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Blake Younger. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Stonegate Fellowship Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Heaven's gates opened wide on January 23, 2020, to welcome home one of God's most precious blessings, Thomas Blake Younger, who departed his earthly temple to his eternal home unexpectedly. Born May 17, 1971 in San Antonio, Texas, to Diana Hudson Younger and Charles Merrill Younger. Tom was destined to bring joy to the lives of many. The family moved to Midland in the summer of 1975 and was educated at Trinity School and Robert E. Lee High School. As a youth, he was active and somewhat mischievous. He enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, biking, team sports, snow skiing, hunting, fishing, water ballooning, wrapping houses, writing silly songs and pranking friends and family. Additionally, he became a professional wrestling aficionado, always willing to try out the latest holds on his younger sisters, much to their chagrin. Furthermore, God graced him with the gift of annoyance, especially regarding his sisters, and there, he met his match! He grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints where he enjoyed scouting and earned the coveted Eagle Scout Award. He was also a recipient of the Duty of God Award. Later in life, he pursued a career as an Art Director, graduating from Miami Ad School. Along the way, he developed a love for classical Country and Western music, Johnny Cash songs being his favorite. Additionally, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings were special to him, so much so that he even named his beloved Springer Spaniel after Waylon. He eventually returned home to Midland where he made his home and engaged in commercial real estate, which he pursued until his untimely death. Good fortune would smile on Tom. On October 27, 2018, Tom won the lottery and hit the jackpot when he married Brandi Younger. In Brandi, Tom found what he had been long seeking for, a beautiful, loving, caring and supportive soul mate with the added bonus of three awesome children whom Tom loved as his own. He loved Claire, Lexi and Will unconditionally and invested in their lives and future. His love was remarkable and obvious. Brandi and Tom never spent a day apart and had meaningful conversations daily. They enjoyed traveling and off-roading adventures in the Texas Hill Country, Big Bend and Colorado. An enormous hole is left in the hearts of those he left behind. Tom possessed a huge heart in that 6'4" frame of his and was willing to share it with anyone in need. He was a peace maker among his friends, his family, and sometimes even his sisters. He was patriotic, loyal and lived his life by the Boy Scout Law. Tom leaves behind a great legacy to cherish the beautiful memories he left, including: wife, Brandi Younger; step-children, Claire, Lexi and Will Parr; mother, Diana Younger and step-father, Donald Allen; father, Charles Younger and step-mother, Frances Younger; sisters Meredith and Katie Younger; favorite niece, Allegra Richards; step-siblings, Don Allen III, Delaney Allen, Leah Watkins, Ben-David Edwards and Emily Edwards; and a host of supportive and loving extended family and friends. The family wants to thank all who have showered us with an outpouring of love, compassion, kindness and support. We love you all! Honorary Pall Bearers will be Tom's favorites: Hulk Hogan, The Great Kabuki, Triple H., John Cena, Randy Savage and Ric Flair. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street from 7:00-9:00 p.m. The celebration of Tom's life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Stonegate Fellowship, 6000 W. Wadley Avenue. A reception will be held following the service at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle, 3800 N. Big Spring Street. Private graveside services are pending. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Tom's honor to the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute, 43869 TX-118, Fort Davis, TX 79734. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

