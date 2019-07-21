Thomas Donald Martin died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Tom was born on February 2, 1935 in Coleman, Texas to James and Zora Martin, and was the youngest of eight children. The Martin family relocated to Kermit, Texas around 1940. Tom graduated from Kermit High School in 1953, and attended Odessa College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1962. Tom worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company from 1958 until his retirement in 1990. Tom married Wanda Louise Sharp in 1960, in Kermit, Texas. The family moved to Midland in 1967 and to Huntsville in 2006. He is survived by Louise, his wife of 59 years, daughter Candy Rutledge, and son and daughter-in-law Joe and Cathie Martin, all of Huntsville. Tom also leaves behind grandchildren Amanda Arnold-Toth of Huntsville, Meredith Martin of Midland, Courtney Rouse of Huntsville, great-grandchildren Michael and Logan Toth of Seattle, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will held at on Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the Elkins Lake club house in Huntsville, Texas.

