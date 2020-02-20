Thomas E. Thompson, 85, of Midkiff passed away February 18, 2020. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Roscoe Cemetery in Roscoe, TX. Survivors include children, Rocky Thompson and Pam Thompson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020