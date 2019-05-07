Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Francis Parker. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Thomas Francis Parker, 84, of Midland, Texas passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Thomas was born on August 9, 1934 in Tyler, Texas to Pearl Ann and Roy Parker. He moved to Midland at an early age and graduated from Midland High School in 1951 at the age of 16. He attended Texas A&M University in College Station for two years and was in the military cadets. He then transferred to Abilene Christian College to continue his education before enrolling in law school at the University of Texas, Austin. Thomas was in the Marine Reserve for a short time while in law school. After passing the bar, Tom returned to Midland and started his private law practice. He had a general law practice and was in private practice for 55 years before retiring in 2015 due to health reasons. Tom tried to be honest and fair with everyone he represented. During his last several years of practice, he practiced mostly criminal law which he really enjoyed. Tom was a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Midland County Bar Association. Tom loved to read, travel, watch classic movies, sports and go on cruises. Tom was very kind and had a very sweet nature and everyone loved him. He also enjoyed fishing and hiking when he was much younger. He was a member of the North "A" and Tennessee Church of Christ. Tom is survived by his former wife and friend, Suzy Parker Harris. She was his caregiver for the past five years. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sisters, Cynthia Nippert and Louise Rogers, and brothers, Cecil and Ogden Kelly. The Parker family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, physical therapist and the entire staff at Manor Park for taking care of Mr. Parker for the past two months. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to

