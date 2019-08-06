Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Howard Elder. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Thomas Howard Elder went home on August 3, 2019. He was born February 20, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Helen Good Elder and John William Elder. Tommy attended Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas and University of Texas at El Paso. Tommy was very active in sports throughout high school - football, baseball and basketball. After college, Tommy became an avid golf player. He especially enjoyed playing with his special golf friends at Nueva Vista Golf Course in Midland, Texas. He married Mary Miles on December 27, 1975. Tommy and Mary were the love of each other's lives. The most important thing in Tommy's life were his family, special friends and Miles. Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Jack Elder and BJ Elder; nieces, Debra McGuigan and Mike McGuigan, Rhonda Schwab and Ross Schwab, and Amanda Pedigo and Miles; brother-in-law, Ronnie Newton, nephews Tate Elder and Brooke Elder, Heather Carswell and Kevin Carswell; Christine Stearns and Patrick Stearns; Jesse Beverly and Jessca Beverly; Kevin Beverly and Tina Beverly; Matt Pedigo and Heather Pedigo. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Betty Jean Elder and Peggy Newton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Thomas Howard Elder went home on August 3, 2019. He was born February 20, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Helen Good Elder and John William Elder. Tommy attended Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas and University of Texas at El Paso. Tommy was very active in sports throughout high school - football, baseball and basketball. After college, Tommy became an avid golf player. He especially enjoyed playing with his special golf friends at Nueva Vista Golf Course in Midland, Texas. He married Mary Miles on December 27, 1975. Tommy and Mary were the love of each other's lives. The most important thing in Tommy's life were his family, special friends and Miles. Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Jack Elder and BJ Elder; nieces, Debra McGuigan and Mike McGuigan, Rhonda Schwab and Ross Schwab, and Amanda Pedigo and Miles; brother-in-law, Ronnie Newton, nephews Tate Elder and Brooke Elder, Heather Carswell and Kevin Carswell; Christine Stearns and Patrick Stearns; Jesse Beverly and Jessca Beverly; Kevin Beverly and Tina Beverly; Matt Pedigo and Heather Pedigo. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Betty Jean Elder and Peggy Newton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close