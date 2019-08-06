Thomas Howard Elder went home on August 3, 2019. He was born February 20, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Helen Good Elder and John William Elder. Tommy attended Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas and University of Texas at El Paso. Tommy was very active in sports throughout high school - football, baseball and basketball. After college, Tommy became an avid golf player. He especially enjoyed playing with his special golf friends at Nueva Vista Golf Course in Midland, Texas. He married Mary Miles on December 27, 1975. Tommy and Mary were the love of each other's lives. The most important thing in Tommy's life were his family, special friends and Miles. Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Jack Elder and BJ Elder; nieces, Debra McGuigan and Mike McGuigan, Rhonda Schwab and Ross Schwab, and Amanda Pedigo and Miles; brother-in-law, Ronnie Newton, nephews Tate Elder and Brooke Elder, Heather Carswell and Kevin Carswell; Christine Stearns and Patrick Stearns; Jesse Beverly and Jessca Beverly; Kevin Beverly and Tina Beverly; Matt Pedigo and Heather Pedigo. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters Betty Jean Elder and Peggy Newton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019