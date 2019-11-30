Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jefferson "Tom" Savage. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Thomas "Tom" Jefferson Savage, age 89, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born January 17, 1930, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Samuel Walter Savage and Florence Dry Savage. As a child, his first job was at the A&P grocery store as a butcher's helper. He later joined other members of his family at The Texas Company (Texaco) working as a boiler-washer's helper. Tom attended Texas A & M, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets and President of the Singing Cadets. Following graduation in 1952, he was commissioned as an officer and attended Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. There, Tom met his wife-to-be, Marjorie "Marge" Nichol where they both sang in the New Post Chapel choir. He deployed to Korea; serving in the Division Artillery of the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict. Tom was discharged from the Army and he and Marge married, settling in Port Arthur for a short time. Tom resumed his career in the oil and gas industry with Texaco as a Crude Oil Purchase and Sales Manager. He was referred to as "Mr. Texaco" by his professional associates out of respect for his exemplary work ethic, knowledge of the industry, and remarkable record of 43 loyal years to Texaco without an absence in Port Arthur, Houston and Midland. Tom's faith in Christ was manifest through his servant's heart. Regular church attendance was important to him. He was a member of St. Stephen's Methodist Church, Houston; Spring Woods United Methodist Church, Houston; and St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Midland. One could always see Tom in the church choir, worshipping the Lord with his God-given bass voice. He served in many church lay positions, including Church Treasurer. He participated in church outreach missions to New Mexico, Alaska, and even Kenya, Africa. The Boy Scouts of America was a lifelong avocation for Tom. He earned Eagle Scout rank at an early age, and then continued his service in Scout leadership throughout his life. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to the Buffalo Trails Council. He touched the lives and helped to form the character of many scouts, including his sons, through his leadership in Troop 160 of Midland. Tom's dedication to his family was evidenced by his enthusiastic support of their endeavors whether it be driving the church bus full of girl scouts to Mitre Peak in Alpine, or backpacking with his sons and Troop 160 in the San Juan Wilderness of Colorado. His unflagging support of his wife's activities took him back and forth across Texas and the nation for United Methodist Women and the African Violet Society. Tom has eight grandchildren who love him dearly. 'Grammie' and 'Grampie' treated the grandchildren with trips to Walt Disney World so they could get to know their cousins and grandparents better. Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Nichol Savage, and their children and their spouses, Sandra Savage Black and late husband Wally, Sam and Cindy Savage, and David and Katherine Savage. He is also survived by his grandchildren and spouses, Amelia and Trey McCain, Danny and Emma Black, Tom C. Savage, Kate Howard, Tim Howard, Rebecca Savage, Liz Savage, and Maggie and David Rios. Visitation is Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N. Big Spring Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

