Thomas Lee Harlan
Thomas Lee Harlan passed from this life to a more peaceful one on July 2, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. He was born September 23, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri to Thomas Franklin Harlan and Irene Richardson Harlan. His family moved to Midland in 1956. Thomas married Joy Harry in 1964 and were together for 56 years. Together they have a son, Christopher Harlan. Thomas worked for Amoco for 36 years. They lived in Midland, Arlington, Houston and spent 20 years in Andrews, Texas. Upon retirement, Thomas and Joy moved back to Midland and spent great years playing golf daily with his dear friends at the course. He loved every day of that. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents. Survived by Joy; son Chris and his wife Tess; his sister Janis Detloff and her husband Marty Detloff; granddaughter, Callie Harlan. We want to thank Dr. Odukwu for all his guidance and Dr. Tejada for his care at the hospital. Thanks to Hospice of Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 7, 2020.
