Thomas Lee Whisenhunt, 54, of Midland, passed away on April 30, 2019. Friends are invited for visitation with the family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Graveside services celebrating Tom's life will be at 2:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs, NM. He is survived by his parents, J.D. and LaRue Whisenhunt . His siblings include Elaine Whisenhunt; brother Randy Whisenhunt; and sister Loretta Bourn.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 2, 2019