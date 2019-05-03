Thomas Lee Whisenhunt, 54, of Midland, Texas passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born November 20, 1964, in Sherman, TX. After graduating from Hobbs High School, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Oklahoma State University in 1990. Tom enjoyed a career working in oilfield sales. Tom will be remembered as a steadfast Christian who loved and cared greatly for his family. He is survived by his parents, J.D. and LaRue Whisenhunt of Midland. His siblings include Elaine Whisenhunt of Midland; brother and sister-in-law Randy and Janet Whisenhunt of Hillsboro, KS; and sister and brother-in-law Loretta and Hadyn Bourn of Houston, TX. Other survivors include nieces Julie Ford (husband Tony and children James and Joseph) and Jenny Whisenhunt of New York City, NY; and Gabi Bourn of Houston, TX. Tom is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins among the Webb and Whisenhunt clans. Friends are invited for visitation with the family on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street Midland, TX 79705. Graveside services celebrating Tom's life will be at 2:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Prairie Haven Cemetery, 1900 E Stanolind Rd. Hobbs, NM 88240. Arrangements are under Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 3, 2019