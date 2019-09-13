Thomas Lynn Davis, 81, of Odessa, passed away on September 11, in Odessa. Thomas was born on December 13, 1937 to the late Vera and Raby Davis in Gatesville, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. at the Nevels Memorial Cemetery in Tahoka, Texas. A memorial celebration will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, at The Commons, First Baptist Church in Odessa. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019