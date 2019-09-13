Thomas Lynn Davis

Thomas Lynn Davis, 81, of Odessa, passed away on September 11, in Odessa. Thomas was born on December 13, 1937 to the late Vera and Raby Davis in Gatesville, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. at the Nevels Memorial Cemetery in Tahoka, Texas. A memorial celebration will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, at The Commons, First Baptist Church in Odessa. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019
