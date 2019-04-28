Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ray Sawyer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Thomas Ray Sawyer, age 81, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on April 24, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on September 28, 1937, to Martha James (Tatum) Sawyer and Ray C. Sawyer in Plainview, Texas. Tom was a graduate from Amarillo High school. He attended Georgia Tech and Texas Tech. Tom married the love of his life, Mary Jo Henderson, on July 24, 1965 in Fort Worth, Texas. Tom began working in the oil industry in Pearsall, TX moving to Midland, TX in 1966. He worked in various positions during his career, working last as a data broker for Exploration Geophysics, Inc. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi, Permian Basin Geophysical Society, and First United Methodist Church in Midland and a member of Grace Ave. United Methodist Church in Frisco. Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Sawyer, his daughters, Michelle Hawthorne and her husband, Sean, of College Station and Stacy Lewis and her husband, Jason, of Frisco; his grandchildren, Lacey Hawthorne, Alex Hawthorne, Blake Hawthorne, Tatum Lewis and Sawyer Lewis; and his sister-in-law, Janet Sawyer of Austin; two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Ray Sawyer, and his brother, James T. Sawyer. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either: Dignity Hospice, 13601 Preston Rd., Dallas, Texas 75240

