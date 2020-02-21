Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tommy" Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Thomas "Tommy" Thompson, 85, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday February 18, 2020 in Midkiff, Texas. He was born on August 14, 1934 to Claude and Paralee Thompson in Roscoe, Texas. Tommy was a hard worker and started at a very young age helping his dad on the farm. After high school, he began building his life and family while working at El Paso Natural Gas for 18 years. Knowing he belonged on a tractor, he began farming full time in 1974, where he worked long hours into his retirement later in life. Although Tommy was a hard worker, he did find time to enjoy his life to the fullest. He was very outgoing and never met a stranger. His laugh was the most powerful and contagious laugh you ever heard. When he was not telling stories, which he was very good at, he enjoyed playing the lottery, fishing and camping. Among those hobbies he had a pretty impressive coin collection. One coin he always carried with him calling it his "lucky coin". He also enjoyed driving his truck, whether it was jumping in for a short country drive or going to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year. Tommy loved being around his family and friends. He always let his children and grandchildren know how proud he was of them. He liked to have fun with the great-grandchildren challenging them to start their own candy business with a $20 bill. Some took the challenge, and some ate the challenge. Survivors include Lois Foster; his son Rocky Thompson and Delfina Romero; his daughter Pamela Thompson; his four grandchildren, Thomas Brantley and wife Miksy, Alisha Owen and husband Shawn, Wendy Ramirez and husband Jeremy, Kali Ybarra and husband Victor; his nine great grandchildren, Gavin Owen, Jennylee Galindo, Taylor Ramirez, Talan Ramirez, Keagan Owen, Thomas "TJ" Brantley Jr., Zayden Brantley, Lexi Ybarra and baby boy Ybarra to come soon; siblings, including one brother Claude "CJ" Thompson and one sister Peggy Newcomb; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother Danny Thompson. The family would like to give thanks to all involved in Tommy's care including Hospice of Midland and his caretakers. We would like to give a special thanks to Shauna Wills and her son Bryce Wills. Shauna became more than a caregiver, she was his "partner in crime" always putting the biggest smile on Tommy's face. A viewing will be held at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside services in Roscoe, Texas on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

