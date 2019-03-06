Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William Perry. View Sign

Thomas William Perry, age 95, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Midland, TX. Tom was born October 16, 1923 to H.A. (Jack) Perry and May (Roberts) Perry in Abilene (Elmdale, Taylor County), Texas. The family moved to North Cowden, Texas and resided with his aunt Jessie and uncle Carl Roberts at the age of 13. He gave his life to Jesus while attending Smith Chapel at North Cowden and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Midland, TX, which was the nearest baptistery to North Cowden. The family moved to Odessa around 1938 across from the First Baptist Church, which they joined. Tom graduated from Odessa High School and attended freshman year at Texas Tech University before enlisting in the United States Air Force and completing training as a navigator/bombardier in Childress, Texas. He was never called to leave the states. While in Childress, he traveled on leave to Lubbock by hitch hiking to meet the love of his life, Ina Mae Dulin, who traveled from Seminole. They were married in Lubbock, Texas on September 20,1944. At the conclusion of his leave, he returned to Childress to resume his duties and she returned to Seminole. Upon his release from the service, they returned to Odessa, Texas where their son Thomas, Jr was born in 1946 and their son Charles (Chuck) Hewitt was born in 1950. That summer they returned to Texas Tech University, Lubbock for Tom to finish his degree. He graduated with a petroleum engineering degree and the family returned to Odessa. After a short career in the oilfield, Tom began selling cars, initially for the Lincoln-Mercury dealership and then spent 16 years with Sewell Ford in sales and appraisal before leaving with his best friend, Cliff Harbison to establish their own used car business in Odessa. Tom's greatest enjoyment was being outdoors, fishing at Cedar Creek and "visiting" his cows on a routine basis in North Cowden. Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ina; his son, Charles; his four brothers, Hugh, Carl, Johnny and George. He is survived by his son, Tom Perry, Jr. and Tom's wife, Martha; his grandson, Matthew and his wife, Amanda; great grand-children, Michael, Kelsey, and Matthew Junior. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

Thomas William Perry, age 95, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Midland, TX. Tom was born October 16, 1923 to H.A. (Jack) Perry and May (Roberts) Perry in Abilene (Elmdale, Taylor County), Texas. The family moved to North Cowden, Texas and resided with his aunt Jessie and uncle Carl Roberts at the age of 13. He gave his life to Jesus while attending Smith Chapel at North Cowden and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Midland, TX, which was the nearest baptistery to North Cowden. The family moved to Odessa around 1938 across from the First Baptist Church, which they joined. Tom graduated from Odessa High School and attended freshman year at Texas Tech University before enlisting in the United States Air Force and completing training as a navigator/bombardier in Childress, Texas. He was never called to leave the states. While in Childress, he traveled on leave to Lubbock by hitch hiking to meet the love of his life, Ina Mae Dulin, who traveled from Seminole. They were married in Lubbock, Texas on September 20,1944. At the conclusion of his leave, he returned to Childress to resume his duties and she returned to Seminole. Upon his release from the service, they returned to Odessa, Texas where their son Thomas, Jr was born in 1946 and their son Charles (Chuck) Hewitt was born in 1950. That summer they returned to Texas Tech University, Lubbock for Tom to finish his degree. He graduated with a petroleum engineering degree and the family returned to Odessa. After a short career in the oilfield, Tom began selling cars, initially for the Lincoln-Mercury dealership and then spent 16 years with Sewell Ford in sales and appraisal before leaving with his best friend, Cliff Harbison to establish their own used car business in Odessa. Tom's greatest enjoyment was being outdoors, fishing at Cedar Creek and "visiting" his cows on a routine basis in North Cowden. Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ina; his son, Charles; his four brothers, Hugh, Carl, Johnny and George. He is survived by his son, Tom Perry, Jr. and Tom's wife, Martha; his grandson, Matthew and his wife, Amanda; great grand-children, Michael, Kelsey, and Matthew Junior. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Funeral Home Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home

6801 E. Business 20

Odessa , TX 79762

432-362-2331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close