Thomas "Tom" Worley, 81 years old of Plano, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Tom was born on July 1, 1939 in Chillicothe, Texas. His father, John Clifton Worley and his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" (Johnson) Worley, had 11 children total and Tom was number 10 of the 11. As a young man growing up, he loved riding his horse, going fishing and hunting, and spending time with all his family. In high school, he was the quintessential do-it-all, small-town athlete: QB of his 6-man football team, playing his favorite sport of baseball, and running track. Tom grew up in a hardworking family and he had many jobs throughout high school including working in a cotton gin, picking fruits and vegetables, picking cotton, and working other odd jobs with his family. His mother was known for her delicious pies that he often remembered loving so much. After he graduated from Chillicothe H.S. in 1958, he went on to attend college and play baseball at Odessa Community College in Odessa, TX. Tom was the first of his family to attend college, alternating semesters of work and school in order to pay his way through school and play baseball. Upon completing his associates degree, he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for 2 years in Korea as a Military Police Officer. Tom spent the next 33 years working for Texaco Chevron in many different capacities, finally working his way up to an Engineers Assistant. While at Texaco, he worked in Hobbs, NM, off shore in Houston, TX, then on to Big Springs, TX, and finally settling in Midland, TX. Upon finding his way to Midland, TX, he met his soon-to-be wife, Dorice Humes, at a friend's Halloween party. They were married on February 20, 1971 in Midland in front all their friends and family. Tom and Dorice worked hard to build a life for their growing family, having two sons Matthew Thomas Worley and William Christopher Worley. While Tom worked at Texaco, he also took on second and third jobs to in order give his family a great life taking many trips, living in a nice home that he built, and spending the rest of his time with his wife and sons. One of his greatest joys was coaching his sons and other young men in baseball, basketball and soccer. He volunteered at the YMCA as a basketball coach and then on to soccer, where he spent the better part of 15 years coaching multiple teams in a sport that at the beginning he knew very little about. He and a small group of others then established one of the first multi-age soccer clubs in Midland The Blast Soccer Club bringing in international coaches to lead the club forward. He established the clubs first soccer complex and first soccer showcase tournament for the area, getting many young men exposure and scholarships to play in college that might not have had it before. Tom was a builder at heart. Building for Tom turned from an extra source of income into a passion. Being self-taught, he built and remodeled many homes, commercial properties, and townhomes for friends and family all around Midland and eventually extending into Ruidsoso, NM. He and Dorice retired to Ruidoso, NM for 10 years, where he built several homes including theirs. Spending time with is brothers, sisters, and cousins was also a huge place of joy for him. He loved family reunions and get togethers. Playing dominoes with his sister Barbara and others was a place of joy for him. Tom and Dorice moved to the Dallas area to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. Settling in Granbury, TX, Tom was a doting, loving Grandpa Tom/Pop to his 3 grandchildren. He loved taking them on walks, rides on his tractor, fishing, frog hunting, rides in is truck, and basically doing whatever they wanted. He was also very proud of his sons, for the men they turned into and all they accomplished in life. He and Dorice built the future for his family's legacy going forward. In their retirement, Dorice and Tom travelled the nation and the world. He loved experiencing the US national parks and new cultures like England, Italy, Germany, and Greece. Tom was a very giving man, always helping others and rarely asking for anything in return. He believed in being honest and doing what you say you're going to do. He was a very physically tough man with hands the size of a giant, yet he only used them in caring and helping others and his family. He is survived by his wife: Dorice Worley of Plano, Texas. He is also survived by two sons: Matthew (wife, Katie) Worley of Dallas, Texas, and their children (Reese and Campbell). Chris Worley (wife, Kim) of Corinth, Texas, and their child (Jack).Barbara Turnbow (sister) of Frisco, Texas, and her children (Shawna and Kim).Tom's Sister -in -Laws, June Timms and husband Rex of Granbury TX, Pat Humes of Waco TX and nieces Paige Humes LeMasters and husband Philip of Abilene, Pam Humes of Midland and Trish Humes Speight and husband Phillip of Midland. A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Chillicothe Cemetery in Chillicothe, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store