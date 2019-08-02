Timoteo "Timo" Marquez, of Stanton, passed away July 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m.Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Gloria V. Marquez; daughter, Janie Marquez; son, Martin Marquez, 3 sisters and 8 brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019