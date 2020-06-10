With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our son Timothy Joseph Hayes. Timothy was born in Midland on April 14th 1988 and passed away April 16th 2020. At the time of Timothy's death he was working as a cook and living in Cedar Park, Tx. Timothy attended Lee High School. Timothy was a gifted guitar player. Timothy had the kind of personality where he never met a stranger. He could be in a room 10 minutes and be friends with everyone. Timothy is survived by his parents, Jackie and Pat Hayes. Brothers Joshua wife Heather , Cory wife Ariel and nieces Sophia and DeziRae and nephew Lincoln. Several aunts and uncles and cousins and a lot of friends. He is now in heaven with paternal grandmother Betty Walls and maternal grandparents B.B. and Erline Watson and Uncle Tom Watson There will be memorial service at a later date.



