Tomas Bonilla, age 61, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, July18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral service is set for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Tomas is survived by a son, Marcos Tomas Bonilla; 5 grandchildren, one sister and seven brothers.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 18, 2019