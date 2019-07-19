Tomas Bonilla

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace my friend We basically grew up together and..."
    - Jesus Neria
Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Tomas Bonilla, age 61, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tomas was born in Midland, Texas on July 31, 1957 to the late Francisco and Virginia Bonilla. Tomas is survived by a son, Marcos Tomas Bonilla; grandchildren, Anahi, Roman, Nicolas, Jacob and Ezekiel; one sister, Belia Bonilla; seven brothers, Andres Bonilla, Benjamin Bonilla, Juan Bonilla, Armando Bonilla, Antonio Bonilla, Guadalupe Bonilla and Israel Bonilla; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Tomas is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Jose Bonilla, Rodolfo Bonilla, Gilberto Bonilla, Francisco Bonilla Jr., Roberto Bonilla and Armandito Bonilla; and one sister, Nestora DeAnda. Funeral service is set for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Raymond Ramirez, Librato Galan, Sammy Sanchez, Mike Esquivel, Jimmy Hinojos and Servando Eribes Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 19, 2019
