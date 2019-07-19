Tomas Bonilla, age 61, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tomas was born in Midland, Texas on July 31, 1957 to the late Francisco and Virginia Bonilla. Tomas is survived by a son, Marcos Tomas Bonilla; grandchildren, Anahi, Roman, Nicolas, Jacob and Ezekiel; one sister, Belia Bonilla; seven brothers, Andres Bonilla, Benjamin Bonilla, Juan Bonilla, Armando Bonilla, Antonio Bonilla, Guadalupe Bonilla and Israel Bonilla; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Tomas is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Jose Bonilla, Rodolfo Bonilla, Gilberto Bonilla, Francisco Bonilla Jr., Roberto Bonilla and Armandito Bonilla; and one sister, Nestora DeAnda. Funeral service is set for Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Raymond Ramirez, Librato Galan, Sammy Sanchez, Mike Esquivel, Jimmy Hinojos and Servando Eribes Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 19, 2019