Tomas Cruz Grimaldo, 85 of Midland, passed away Sunday, March 5 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by three sons, Thomas Grimaldo, Juanito (Juan) Grimaldo and Jose Grimaldo; one daughter, Irma Grimaldo; and eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2020