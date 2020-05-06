Tomina Anne Clark, 76, an independently strong woman and proud mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully under the kind care of Sherman House (Hospice of the Valley) on April 16, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in 1943 to Thomas Jacob and Katherine Lucille Rinard at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. Graduated in 1961 from Paschal High School in Fort Worth. She married David W. Clark on December 22, 1961 in Dallas, TX. The following year, they welcomed a son, David, Jr. As time marched on and they drifted apart, the marriage ended in 1988. Tomina worked for Mobil Oil, in Midland, TX for 34 years where she had many wonderful memories and made many life-long friends. She jumped when offered the opportunity to retire in 2000, ran for the exit door and never looked back. She was now free to do what she wanted to do, not what she had to do. Some of the hobbies she wanted to do and whole heartedly pursued included traveling, all things having to do with decorating, gardening, creative projects of all types, and last, but not least, anything that involved birds, butterflies and flowers. Tomina traveled extensively and cruising was her favorite mode of transportation to see the world. Some of her more than 20 memorable cruises took her to Alaska, Canada, Central and South America, Egypt, Europe, Greece, Hawaii, Mexico, Russia and Turkey, with her favorite place being France. She was always ready to go on the next adventure! Joining various clubs was also on her bucket list of things she wanted to do. Her club involvement included: Desk & Derrick Club, Midland Children's Service League, Midland Woman's Club, Midland Woman's Book Review, Laureate Theta Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Permian Basin Master Gardeners, Exxon Mobil Retirement, Midland Pops and Community Concerts and various card groups. Once Tomina friended you and brought you into her life, she would always take the time to contact you, or help you if you needed it. Even if the friendship was distant, and contact was infrequent, she would continue to hold you deep in her heart. To her, friends were one of the greatest blessings in life. Tomina's family and friends will miss her kindness, thoughtfulness and enthusiasm for being together. She will be remembered as a true beauty, both inside and out, the epitome of grace, ultimate entertainer, impeccable decorator, green thumb gardener and fabulous cook. Survived by son David, daughter-in-law Stephanie and two dearly loved grandsons Spencer and Gannon. Also survived by her brother, Tom, sister-in-law Bonnie, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins. Welcomed into heaven by parents Thomas J. and Lucille Rinard and stepfather Clyde Gwin, paternal grandparents Robert and Grace Rinard and maternal grandparents James Stroud and Susie Stroud. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Tomina, you will be missed every single day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store