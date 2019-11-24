Tommie Sue Casey McDaniel, 91 of Stanton, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Stanton. Private family services will be scheduled in Robert Lee at a later date. She was born May 20, 1928 in Robert Lee, Texas to Jesse Martin Casey and Annie Rebeca Bessent Casey. She married Carl D. McDaniel in Robert Lee and he preceded her in death in 2008. Tommie and Carl were married 61 years. Everyone in her family and everyone she knew called her Granny. She was a hard worker but most of all she was a loving mother and Granny. She will be missed by all that knew her. Granny is survived by her daughter Carlene Long and husband Lonnie of Stanton; grandchildren Stacy Hansard and husband George of Ft. Stockton, TX, Nathan Long and wife Sabrina of Valdosta, GA; great grandchildren Taylor, Trey, Laci, Austin, Conner, Landon; great great grandson Devin. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019