Tommy A. Reep (aka Tom) was born on December 26, 1944 to James L. Reep and Johnnye Crowley, in Midland, Texas. Tom was one of three children, a brother, James L. Reep and a sister, Lynda Sue Reep who passed away at an early age. Tom went to South Elementary school and graduated from Midland High School in 1963. Tom attended Commercial College of Midland, Texas where he obtained a certificate in Architectural & Geographical Drafting. Tom also attended Odessa College in Odessa, Texas to which he obtained a certificate in Psychology & Sociology. Tom later enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he would proudly serve his country until after the Vietnam War. In 2004, Tom became a dedicated irrigational tech where he specialized in designing and installing irrigation systems and serviced them as well. Tom worked for Turf Specialties until his retirement in February 14, 2018. Tom met Roberta in 2005 while working together at Turf Specialties. They later married on February 14, 2009, and were until his death on September 14, 2020. Tom was proceeded in death by a son, John Reep, his father, James L. Reep, mother, Johnnye Crowley, and sister, Lynda Sue Reep. Survivors to mourn his death is his wife Roberta Reep, her son, Terrence Parker (Brittanii), three grandchildren, Imani, Terrence, and Izaiah Parker, a brother, James L. Reep Jr. and a nephew, Travis whom he spoke of highly. Tom leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his memories. The Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home located at 2508 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas 79705. Memorial service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com