Tommy Dale Lovett, 65, of Odessa passed away March 1, 2019. He was born to Raymond and Imogene Lovett on January 6, 1954 in Plainview, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Valetta Lovett; sons, Thomas Lovett and Mark Martin; daughters, Jamie Geerts and Bridgett Tidwell; two siblings; sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home. Burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019