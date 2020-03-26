Tommy Eugene Atchison passed away at the age of 78, on Sunday, March 15th, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel in Stanton Texas. Friends, Cowboys and Cowgirls knew him as "Hoss Fly". "Hoss Fly" enjoyed Rodeo Clowning throughout West Texas, and owning his own gun store. He is survived by 2 sons, James Atchison, and Tommy Atchison; one daughter, Cindy Bright; two brothers, Dwight Atchison and Charles Atchison; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Polly Atchison; and wife, Lynn Atchison. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2020