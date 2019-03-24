Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Gene Fulton. View Sign

Tommy Gene Fulton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Wichita Falls, Texas surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2019, after living a full life of 88 years. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with graveside to follow in the Electra Memorial Park with Chris Moore officiating. Tommy was born in 1930 to Henry and Willie Fulton in Electra, Texas where he grew up. Upon graduating Electra High School in 1948, he attended Hardin College in Wichita Falls. Tommy enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served until October of 1954. He served on the USS Chandler during the Korean War, receiving 6 medals for his service. He then attended the University of Texas in Austin to continue his degree, graduating with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in May of 1958. Tommy began his career as a Petroleum Engineer with Skelly Oil in Monahans, Texas. A few years later, Tommy moved to Midland, where he lived and raised his family for 50 years. Skelly Oil was bought by Getty Oil, which was eventually bought out by Texaco. Tommy retired from Texaco in 1992 after 34 years. He married Wilma Moore on August 4, 1972 in Odessa, Texas. Tommy was a Christian man, living life by a high code of ethics in accordance with his strong faith. He made his church home with the First Baptist Church in Midland, Texas for 50 years. Tommy loved spending time camping and fishing with his family. He especially loved taking pictures of family vacations and get-togethers, rarely going anywhere without his camera. He enjoyed working in his yard. Later in life, he became an avid square dancer with his wife, Wilma, and enjoyed traveling with their square-dancing friends. He is survived by his beloved wife Wilma Fulton of 46 years and their eight children: Connie Moore of Hawaii, Donna Hutchison and husband Ron of Arkansas, Jesse Moore of Austin, Carla Spurlock and husband John of Wichita Falls, Chris Moore and wife Cathy of Abilene, Lori Summerlin and husband Rick of San Angelo, Nancy McCain and husband Gary Don of Odessa, and son Tommy Fulton, Jr. and wife Paige of Midland, thirteen Grandchildren and twelve Great-Grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Tommy is preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters, and his first wife, Shirley. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Brooks, Casey McCain, Josh Hutchison, Chad Moore, Justin Rice, Chip Moore, and Jarrett Spurlock. The family wishes to thank Beyond Faith for their amazing kindness in taking care of our loved one, Tommy Gene Fulton, in the last months of his time with us here on earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Beyond Faith Hospice, 1702 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

