Tommy Jacob McKandles, 32, of Midland, TX passed away on November 17, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. Tommy was born on November 10, 1988 to Tommy and Kimberly Annette (Mardis) McKandles in Midland, Texas. He is survived by his spouse Daenna McKandles of Midland, TX; three children, Esther Abigail Urias, Tommy David McKandles, and Anna Grace McKandles; his parents, Tommy Wayne McKandles and Kimberly Annette (Mardis) McKandles of Midland, TX; and two siblings. Visitation will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX on November 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Living Way with officiating. Burial will take place at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



