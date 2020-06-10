Tommy Joe Mayes, 82, went to be with his savior on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Baird, Texas. Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Graham. Burial will follow at Murray Cemetery in Young County. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home. Tommy was born on December 21, 1937 in Graham, to the late Joseph William Mayes and Lassie Faye Moreland Mayes. He married Carolyn Kay Bond in Midland on July 25, 1959. He was co-owner of Tri-Star Machine in Odessa. Tommy was a member of Brushy Creek Cowboy Church in Putnam, TX. He loved Elvis music, fishing, hunting, vintage cars, and high school football, especially the Graham Steers. Tommy is survived by his wife Carolyn Mayes of Baird; sons, Darren Mayes and wife Kimberly of Baird, and Steve Mayes and wife Laura of Flint; sister, Mary Glenn Tatsch of Midland; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Kinder Hearts Hospice 842 N Mockingbird Ln, Abilene, TX 79603 Visitation will be Wednesday at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Graham from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM.



