Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Lewaine Anderson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Tommy Lewaine Anderson, 49, of Stanton passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 in Midland. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 200 Broadway St., in Stanton on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. He will be available for viewing on Thursday, May 30, 2019 with visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home, 209 St. Charles St., in Stanton from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tommy was born to Dewey Anderson, Jr. and Carol Ringener Anderson on October 20, 1969 in Big Spring. He attended Stanton High School and went on to work for Price Construction and the City of Stanton. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends, watching sports and was a huge Dallas Cowboy supporter. His favorite activity was attending all sporting events, either away or home, of the Stanton Buffalos. In 2017 he received an award from the Stanton Booster Club for "Fan of the Year". He is survived by his wife, Kim Anderson; two sons, Braden Anderson and wife, Neyda and Taylor Anderson; two grandsons, Damien and Canek Anderson; three brothers, Jerry Anderson, Terry Anderson and wife, Kim, and Jimmy Anderson and wife, Liz; in-laws, Walter and Linda Taylor and James and Lety Taylor; 16 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Paxton Anderson. In honor of Tommy the family requests that red be worn to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The at , at , or The at

Tommy Lewaine Anderson, 49, of Stanton passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 in Midland. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 200 Broadway St., in Stanton on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. He will be available for viewing on Thursday, May 30, 2019 with visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home, 209 St. Charles St., in Stanton from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tommy was born to Dewey Anderson, Jr. and Carol Ringener Anderson on October 20, 1969 in Big Spring. He attended Stanton High School and went on to work for Price Construction and the City of Stanton. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends, watching sports and was a huge Dallas Cowboy supporter. His favorite activity was attending all sporting events, either away or home, of the Stanton Buffalos. In 2017 he received an award from the Stanton Booster Club for "Fan of the Year". He is survived by his wife, Kim Anderson; two sons, Braden Anderson and wife, Neyda and Taylor Anderson; two grandsons, Damien and Canek Anderson; three brothers, Jerry Anderson, Terry Anderson and wife, Kim, and Jimmy Anderson and wife, Liz; in-laws, Walter and Linda Taylor and James and Lety Taylor; 16 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Paxton Anderson. In honor of Tommy the family requests that red be worn to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The at , at , or The at www.kidney.org . Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.