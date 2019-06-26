Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Neria (Changito) Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Tony Neria Gonzales (Changito), 54, of Midland was granted his wings June 22, 2019. He was the son of Sipriano and Margarita Gonzales born July 17, 1964. He is survived by his brother Henry N. Gonzales Sr., wife Alicia. He is proceeded in death by his parents; Sipriano & Margarita Gonzales, Brothers; Joe Gonzales & Adam Gonzales. Tony was always a character willing to help when he could, he enjoyed family and friends hanging in the barrio (Dallas street), if you couldn't catch him on the block, he would be at the golf course or with his friends the Olgin's. He leaves to cherish his legacy and changito stories to his nieces and nephews Tina Gonzales, Margaret Gonzales, Enrique Gonzales-Leyva (husband Justin), Christopher Gonzales all of Midland, TX, Rosita Delgado (husband Lupe) of Glendale, AZ. Great nephews and nieces Jayden Gonzales, Alize Gonzales, EJ Gonzales-Leyva, Adalynn Lopez, Angel Gonzales, Adam Lopez. A rosary and viewing will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home, following services Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Tony Neria Gonzales (Changito), 54, of Midland was granted his wings June 22, 2019. He was the son of Sipriano and Margarita Gonzales born July 17, 1964. He is survived by his brother Henry N. Gonzales Sr., wife Alicia. He is proceeded in death by his parents; Sipriano & Margarita Gonzales, Brothers; Joe Gonzales & Adam Gonzales. Tony was always a character willing to help when he could, he enjoyed family and friends hanging in the barrio (Dallas street), if you couldn't catch him on the block, he would be at the golf course or with his friends the Olgin's. He leaves to cherish his legacy and changito stories to his nieces and nephews Tina Gonzales, Margaret Gonzales, Enrique Gonzales-Leyva (husband Justin), Christopher Gonzales all of Midland, TX, Rosita Delgado (husband Lupe) of Glendale, AZ. Great nephews and nieces Jayden Gonzales, Alize Gonzales, EJ Gonzales-Leyva, Adalynn Lopez, Angel Gonzales, Adam Lopez. A rosary and viewing will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 7:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home, following services Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close