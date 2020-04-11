Toribio Granillo Perez, 90 of Midland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born March 23, 1930 in Guanacevi, Durango Mexico to Emilia and Andres Granillo. He is survived by his wife Geronima Granillo; three sons, Hector Granillo, Ricky Granillo and Robert Granillo; three daughters, Estella Paramo, Gabriela Torres and Rosalia Granillo all of Midland; one brother, Luis Perez of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico; 12 Grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Due to restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitation at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2020