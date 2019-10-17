Tracy Doyle Pugh was born March 25, 1962, in Big Spring, Texas, to Ralph and Ruby Pugh of Tarzan. He moved to Midland where he lived the rest of his life. He worked at a variety of service and maintenance jobs, including plumbing, remodeling, and driving an escort pickup for wide loads. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Sandra Wilson, and brother Ronald Pugh. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Stone and husband, Terry, and their children Aubrey, Landree, Brennen, and Jentry of Midland; by his son Ricky and wife Lauren, and their daughter Heartlye, of Georgetown, Texas; sister Nancy Oldham of Midland and brother Mervin Pugh and wife Daphne of Odessa, as well as many nephews and nieces, and other family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home at 4100 North FM 1788.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019