Tracy Lane Klatt, 57, of Midland went to be with our Lord on February 7, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00pm until 6:00pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Services will be held 2:00pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at Jesus Name United Pentecostal, with Pastor Steve Weaver officiating. Tracy was born June 22, 1961 in Midland, TX to Ernest and Thelma Ann Klatt. He graduated from Lee High School in 1980. He loved Jesus with all his heart. Tracy was a swimmer and participated in the Special Olympics where he won numerous medals. He loved to hunt and fish with his daddy and brother Ray. He was a big Dallas Cowboy fan and would visit their training camps where he was able to meet many players. Tracy lived a long and happy life at home with his momma and daddy as he would call them. He was momma's boy and his daddy's Baby Huey. He loved helping out and kept things very tidy at his parent's family business. He had a great sense of humor and loved to aggravate whoever he could for a smile or a laugh. He was always a kid at heart and loved to play tag and hide and go seek with his nieces and nephews. Tracy loved people, he didn't know a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile on his face. He was loved by so many, anyone that encountered him. He was always happy and had a contagious laugh and smile. Tracy saw the world through the eyes that doesn't judge and to love with a heart that doesn't discriminate, to look at people for who they are and accept them for simply that. He loved and felt unconditionally. He was a role model and all the inspiration anyone needed. Tracy has joined his beloved niece, Kristyn Klatt, in recent passing. Tracy is preceded in death by his Grandparents John and Thelma-Keown Mifflin, William "Bill" and Dorset Klatt, Uncles John "Jack" Mifflin of Illinois, Joe Mifflin of Brady, TX; Aunts Betty Lipe of Granite City Illinois, Peggy Mobley of Lake Jackson, TX, Barbara Black of Midland, TX; and niece Kristyn Leigh Klatt of Midland, TX. Tracy is survived by his Parents Ernest and Thelma Ann Klatt; brother Ray Klatt Jr. and wife Darla; sister Teresa Ann Murphy and husband Ronnie. Uncles Eddie Klatt and his wife Cynthia, Pat Mifflin of Houston; Aunt Alice Stidham of Fairview Heights, Illinois; and numerous cousins. Nieces Lynessa Thornton and husband Kevin Thornton, Stephanie Cooper and husband Ryan of Denair, CA; Leslie Reynolds and husband Cody of Odessa, TX; Brittany Stewart of Midland, TX; Nephews Chase Wooten and wife Leah of Midland,TX; Cory Klatt of Midland, TX; Great nephews Cale Murphy, Mavryck and Griffyn Cooper, Connor and Dean Reynolds and Brayden Thornton; Great nieces Jamie Murphy, Addilynn Wooten, Jensynn Cooper and Berkley Thornton. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

