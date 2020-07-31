1/1
Travis Sherwood Beckham Jr.
Travis Sherwood Beckham, Jr. passed away July 28, 2020 in Midland, TX. Travis was born on August 5, 1944 to Travis Sherwood Beckham and Dorothy Ann Beckham in Brownwood, TX. He was a graduate of Midland High School and obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Houston. An artist by profession, Travis used painting to express his work on canvas. Travis also designed and built furniture. He was a lover of cars and had a vast knowledge of cars and the history of the automobile. Cars were sometimes the subject of his paintings. Travis was his own man and had an unending thirst for knowledge. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, L. C. and Julia Hicks, an uncle, Jimmy Hicks, an aunt, Bernice Hart and a cousin, Tommy Hart, Jr. He is survived by his life partner, Lynnette Schillo of Midland, a sister, Denise Beckham of Midland, an uncle, Sonny Hicks of Odessa, aunts, Ann Hicks of Midland and Virginia Sessions of Baird, TX, along with numerous cousins. In abiding with his wishes, Travis will be cremated. There are no services scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
