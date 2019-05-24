Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor DeLongchamp. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor DeLongchamp, 30 years old, of Midland, Texas, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Trevor was born on June 23, 1988, in San Antonio, Texas, to Greg DeLongchamp and Connie Noland. Trevor enjoyed trips to the lake with his family, working with all aspects of mobile electronics and stereo systems, collecting gadgets and working on his truck. His quirky sense of humor and quick wit will be dearly missed. Trevor was loved and adored by his best friend/wife and soulmate Samantha DeLongchamp. They both even shared the same birthday, one year apart. They had two beautiful daughters, Sophie (8 years old) and Sydney (7 years old). He also loved his four-legged BFF Sadie (his dog). He is survived by his wife and two daughters; mother and stepfather, Connie and Stacy Noland of Midland, Texas; maternal grandfather and step grandmother, John and Ruth Cleckler of Odessa, Texas; step grandmother Donna Noland Keele of San Angelo, Texas; brother Ryan DeLongchamp and wife Brittany of Midland, Texas; sister Kelsey Harley and husband Jerath of Midland, Texas; stepbrother Robbie Noland and wife Amber of Stanton, Texas; stepbrother Colby Noland of Midland, Texas; two nephews, Braxton Noland and Hunter DeLongchamp; three nieces, Keyana DeLongchamp, Chloe DeLongchamp, and Emersyn Noland; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Trevor is preceded in death by his father, Greg DeLongchamp; maternal grandmother, Ellinor Cleckler; and paternal grandmother Pat DeLongchamp. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Samantha and the girls. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

