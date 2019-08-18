Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor Lee Jones. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Trevor Lee Jones passed away peacefully on August 15th 2019 at his home in Midland Texas. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 62, born on May 7th 1957 in Lubbock TX and raised in Slaton. He is now reunited with his parents John and Bonnie Jones, Grandparents John and Maude Jones, and Grandson Jacob. Survived by his living wife Nancy Jones of 32 years he will be lovingly remembered by His sons Casey, Jeff and Buddy. His daughters Nadine, Kellie, Melissa and Marielva. Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His family would like to share some meaningful words describing Trevor written by his son Casey Jones, Love... That is the only word needed to describe my Dad. He managed to capture the true meaning of that one word in as many ways as there are stars in the sky. Every person fortunate enough to have met him has manifested a light from there paths crossing. My father was a man who lived in an abundance of Love. Love resonated from deep within his soul. He loved his family, he loved helping people, He loved good music, he loved the freedom he felt from throwing his leg over his Harley; and yes, he loved his drink and good vibes. He was a man who loved many people and many things, but most importantly, he loved his Lord. The word tells us in 1 John that God is Love. Love is described in 1 Corinthians 13: Love is patient, Love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes and always perseveres. That was and is my father. The story of his Love is an enduring one. The same Love that manifests itself in our hearts for my father and from my father is a Love that endures for all eternity. For we know what is seen is only temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. Trevor Jones lived and still lives in the Love manifested in this world and the next. He would want nothing more than for us to live in Love and Love to live. Love in its true essence is how his story lives on. It is because of the love of my father who loved like The Father I can stand proud to give Our Father praise for sending me His Angel, who I will carry in my heart for the rest of my days. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

