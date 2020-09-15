Trinidad Guevara Gonzalez, 71, of Midland, passed away September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. She is survived by her husband, Rumaldo Gonzalez; son, Eric Gonzales; four sisters and three bothers. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



