1/
Trinidad Guevara Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trinidad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trinidad Guevara Gonzalez, 71, of Midland, passed away September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. She is survived by her husband, Rumaldo Gonzalez; son, Eric Gonzales; four sisters and three bothers. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved