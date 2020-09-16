1/1
Trinidad Guevara Gonzalez
Trinidad Guevara Gonzalez, 71, of Midland, passed away September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Trinidad is preceded in death by her son Rumaldo Gonzalez Jr. and sister, Hermila Guevara. She is survived by her husband, Rumaldo Gonzalez; son, Eric Gonzalez; sisters, Maria de Jesus Guevara, Reyes Guevara Dorado, Julieta Guevara Natividad, Hortencia Guevara, bothers, Hector Manuel Guevara, Espetacion Guevara, Ramon Guevara, granddaughter Alihya Gonzales, and great grandson, Zayvn Mijango. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
