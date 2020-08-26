Trinidad Loera Hernandez passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Trinidad (aka) Trini to her family & friends, was born on August 15, 1926 in El Mulato Chih, Mexico to Filomena Larez Ramos and Jesus Loera. She married Baudelio M. Hernandez on December 21, 1946 in La Mula Chih, Mexico. In 1957 after having six of nine children they decided moving to America would give everyone a better life and better opportunities. Trinidad worked many years as a caretaker, however caring for her family as a homemaker was always her priority. Passing on many of her traditions to her children and grandchildren will be long remembered. Trinidad, enjoyed having and caring for their farm animals. Family gatherings warmed her heart and brought her happiness, when it was time to say goodbye she would give you blessings and wave until you were out of sight. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Baudelio, her son, Sgt Jesus L. Hernandez of the US Army during Vietnam War, two daughters who passed during infancy, her brothers Gergorio and Octavio Loera, her two sisters Florentina Garcia and Delia Loera. She is survived by her children Gloria Malacara (Beto), Antonio L. Hernandez, Rose Suchil (Santiago), Marta Hernandez, Juliet Chavez (Rene), William Memo (Kathleen) Hernandez. She is also survived by her sister's Catalina Loera and Socorro Vargas, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Trinidad had seventeen grandchildren, Javier, Laura, Jose, Leonor, Jesus, Claudia, Daniel, Gerardo, Cecily, Mario Tito Jr., Marcus, Jose, Justin, Mateo, Travis, Emilee and KellyAnne. She will be missed dearly by her thirty-three great-grand-children, and one great - great - grand daughter. Pallbearers will be her grand-sons. The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital and staff at Ashton Medical Lodge for risking their lives and providing special care to our beloved. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, on Thursday August 27th. Funeral Mass will be Held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Friday August 28th at, 10 a.m. with a Graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store