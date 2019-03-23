Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Truma L. Poe. View Sign

Truma Lee Poe passed away peacefully to join her God and Savior in Heaven on March 21, 2019. She was born January 8, 1929, in Runnels County, Texas, the daughter of Jake Smith and Nadeen Hogan Smith. After attending school in Winters, TX and later Baylor University, where she played in the band, Truma married childhood friend Fredric W. Poe in 1946. After farming in Winters, they moved to Midland where Fred began working for the city and would eventually become City Manager. Truma, known as Mimi to her family, was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a joyful friend, a gracious Christian, and an active member of First Baptist Church of Midland for 59 years. Truma is survived by one son, Keith W. Poe and wife Juli; two daughters, Paula Poe LaGrone and husband, Wayne, and Sherry Poe Pack. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Jake and wife, Rebecca, Katheryn T and husband, Ben, Savannah, Jordan and wife, Darah, Lacey and husband, Gus, Briana and husband, John-Mark, Kelsie and husband, Noah, Rachyl and husband, Kerry, Fred, Abigail, Gavin, and Zane; and 18 great grandchildren: Levi, Caleb, Silas and Hannah; Truitt and Eiliv; Aven; Payton and Coltyn; Cora and Jack; Truma and Titus; Rileigh, Corbin, Brody and Lillee; and Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Jefferson Cline Poe; her brother Truitt Smith; and her son-in-law, David Pack. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at the chapel of First Baptist Church in Midland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Midland. Online condolences may be shared at

801 Andrews Highway

Midland , TX 79701

(432) 683-5555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

