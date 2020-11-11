We are so very sad to say goodbye to our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, Truman Laro "Woody" Gregory of Odessa, TX. Woody was the finest man and our greatest hero, and he will be greatly missed. He was kind, loving, generous, a great businessman and leader, and funny - always with a twinkle in his eyes. We are so thankful for his life and the joy he gave us. Woody was born on June 29, 1933 to Lemuel and Elenor Gregory and attended school in Wichita Falls, Texas. He married Betty Sue Story in 1952 and joined the Air Force in 1953. He was stationed overseas in Japan for a portion of his service. In 1957, Woody returned to Wichita Falls, and later moved to Houston, working for Wilson Manufacturing. In 1960, he joined his brother, Don Gregory, and started his company, Gregory Rig Service. Woody was a very successful businessman, growing his company from working out of the back of his car, into a large business with three locations and employing almost 200 people. He was well respected in the community, and served as advisor to many, as well as on the board of directors of Odessa Country Club, Petroleum Museum, Bank of the West, and the Ector County Utility District, just to name a few. He was a Member of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and was also given the Award for Excellence in Community Service for Business by the Heritage Foundation of Odessa. Woody served for many years as a director and on the Executive Committee of the Permian Basin International Oil Show and was the President of the show in 1986. Just recently, he was honored by the Permian Basin Oil Show as the 2020 Oil Show Honoree for his contributions to the Oil Industry. On a fun note, his 75th birthday in 2008 was declared Woody Gregory Day by the Mayor of Odessa. Woody is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, as well as his wife, Betty Gregory. He is survived by his beloved wife Genevieve, who he married in 1992; son, Don Gregory and his wife Claire; grandson, Taylor and wife Maci; granddaughter and grandson, Morgan and Austin; daughter, Laura Fink and her husband Joel; grandson, Ryan Fink and wife Katie; great grandchildren, Barrett and Collins; granddaughter, Kelsey Byler and husband Hunter; great granddaughter, Madelyn; granddaughter, Reagan Fink; granddaughter, Avalon McManigle; and grandson Ethan McManigle. Woody valued his family more than anything, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and 'Geepaw'. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Crossroads Church - 6901 E. Highway 191, Odessa, TX. Contributions in memory of Woody may be made to UTPB School of Engineering at UT Permian Basin, Attn: Wendell Snodgrass, 4901 E. University, Odessa, Texas 79762. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
