Tucker Andrew Glasgow of Midland, Texas was born March 27, 1996, and passed away March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Tucker graduated from Lee High School in 2014 making many friends along the way. He is known for his bright smile and his loving, selfless nature. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who was in need. Tucker was generous and loved everyone, especially children, who loved him in return. He had a deep love for animals and could not pass up a stray. Tucker had a natural athletic skill in many things including BMX, skateboarding, and a deep love for hockey. Tuxx was strong willed, and when he put his mind to something there was no stopping him. Tucker was a hard worker and worked for Aztech Heating and Air. His love for music showed through his musical talent, as he could play the piano and drums. He made music production beats called Beats by Tuxx. He is survived by his mother Susan Scott Glasgow'; his grandfather Dr. J. Dow Scott; his aunt Toya "Yaya"; and her son Matt Scott; uncle Robert Scott and his family; and cousin Will Scott and his family. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Mary Wohler Scott and uncle J. Dow Scott III. Tucker was loved by many, many friends and family. Tuxx was the life of the party and always left a smile for people to remember him. His smile and his charismatic personality will be forever missed. Gone too soon, but never to be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midland Humane Coalition. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

