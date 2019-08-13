Urbano Rayos Ruacho, age 89, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Urbano was born in Pecos, TX on February 6th,1930 to Francisco and Lenore (Rayos) Rocha. He was an Army Veteran and was married to Celia Rocha. He cherished most of his time with his children and family. Urbano will be forever remembered and missed by his children Monse Rocha, Manuel Rocha, Guadalupe Rocha and Sammy Rocha. Also, by his grandchildren Destany, Samantha, Sammy Jr, Ashley, Demari, Megan and Daylan, and his great grandchildren Aniyah, Melissa, Raul Jr, Addie, Zoey, Nathaniel, Amerie and M'lanie. Urbano will also be missed dearly by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Celia Rocha and their three sons Urbano Jr Rocha, Rito Rocha, and Danny Rocha. Urbano will be laid down to rest next to his loving wife Celia Rocha. A viewing will be held, Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ellis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019